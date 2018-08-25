TESTA A TESTA PER IL MONDIALE

F1, Gp Belgio: pole di Hamilton, poi Vettel

Il meteo condiziona le qualifiche: a sorpresa le due Force India in seconda fila

Hamilton e Vettel

Prosegue l’appassionante sfida tra Lewis Hamilton e Sebastian Vettel. Il pilota inglese conquista la pole position del Gp del Belgio, con il pilota della Ferrari che partirà in seconda posizione.

A sorpresa, in seconda fila, le due Force India di Esteban Ocon e Sergio Perez, favorite da un acquazzone che ha resto la pista bagnata. Quinto tempo e terza fila per la Ferrari di Kimi Raikkonen, che precede le Red Bull di Verstappen e Ricciardo.

