F1, Gp Belgio: pole di Hamilton, poi Vettel

Prosegue l’appassionante sfida tra Lewis Hamilton e Sebastian Vettel. Il pilota inglese conquista la pole position del Gp del Belgio, con il pilota della Ferrari che partirà in seconda posizione.

A sorpresa, in seconda fila, le due Force India di Esteban Ocon e Sergio Perez, favorite da un acquazzone che ha resto la pista bagnata. Quinto tempo e terza fila per la Ferrari di Kimi Raikkonen, che precede le Red Bull di Verstappen e Ricciardo.

VETTEL: “We didn’t time it great, but in these conditions anything can happen. Tomorrow we have good pace for the race so I’m looking forward to that” #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pzixvp2brT

— Formula 1 (@F1) 25 agosto 2018