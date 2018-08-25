F1, Gp Belgio: pole di Hamilton, poi Vettel

Prosegue l’appassionante sfida tra Lewis Hamilton e Sebastian Vettel. Il pilota inglese conquista la pole position del Gp del Belgio, con il pilota della Ferrari che partirà in seconda posizione.
A sorpresa, in seconda fila, le due Force India di Esteban Ocon e Sergio Perez, favorite da un acquazzone che ha resto la pista bagnata. Quinto tempo e terza fila per la Ferrari di Kimi Raikkonen, che precede le Red Bull di Verstappen e Ricciardo.
END OF (an incredible) QUALIFYING 🏁
TOP 10
HAM
VET
OCO 📸
PER
GRO
RAI
VER
RIC
MAG
BOT#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/A2NFRKb1gq
— Formula 1 (@F1) 25 agosto 2018
VETTEL: “We didn’t time it great, but in these conditions anything can happen. Tomorrow we have good pace for the race so I’m looking forward to that” #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pzixvp2brT
— Formula 1 (@F1) 25 agosto 2018