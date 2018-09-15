QUALIFICHE

F1. Gp Singapore, Hamilton perfetto: è pole. Terzo Vettel

Giro incredibile del pilota inglese della Mercedes. Le Ferrari deludono: quinto Raikkonen

Uno straordinario Lewis Hamilton conquista la pole position nel Gran Premio di Formula 1 a Singapore. Il pilota della Mercedes ha centrato il primo posto con un giro praticamente perfetto (1’36″015). Partirà dalla seconda posizione la Red Bull di Verstappen, quindi la Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel. Il tedesco ha pagato a caro prezzo alcuni errori. Quarto Bottas, quinto Raikkonen.

