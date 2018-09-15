F1. Gp Singapore, Hamilton perfetto: è pole. Terzo Vettel

Uno straordinario Lewis Hamilton conquista la pole position nel Gran Premio di Formula 1 a Singapore. Il pilota della Mercedes ha centrato il primo posto con un giro praticamente perfetto (1’36″015). Partirà dalla seconda posizione la Red Bull di Verstappen, quindi la Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel. Il tedesco ha pagato a caro prezzo alcuni errori. Quarto Bottas, quinto Raikkonen.
🏁 END OF QUALIFYING 🏁
TOP TEN
HAM
VER
VET
BOT
RAI
RIC
PER
GRO
OCO
HUL#SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 #F1 pic.twitter.com/FX7k4eHe5A
VETTEL: “Not ideal… For us it was a bit of a messy qualifying session. Not what I wanted, not what we wanted” #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 #F1 pic.twitter.com/h1UwvbSdXe
