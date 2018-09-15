F1. Gp Singapore, Hamilton perfetto: è pole. Terzo Vettel

Uno straordinario Lewis Hamilton conquista la pole position nel Gran Premio di Formula 1 a Singapore. Il pilota della Mercedes ha centrato il primo posto con un giro praticamente perfetto (1’36″015). Partirà dalla seconda posizione la Red Bull di Verstappen, quindi la Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel. Il tedesco ha pagato a caro prezzo alcuni errori. Quarto Bottas, quinto Raikkonen.

VETTEL: “Not ideal… For us it was a bit of a messy qualifying session. Not what I wanted, not what we wanted” #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 #F1 pic.twitter.com/h1UwvbSdXe

— Formula 1 (@F1) 15 settembre 2018