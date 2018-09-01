GRAN PREMIO D'ITALIA

F1, Monza si tinge di rosso: la prima fila è targata Ferrari

Cavallino scatenato sul circuito di casa: Raikkonen davanti a Vettel, quindi Hamilton e Bottas

Giocare in casa fa bene alla Ferrari. Sul circuito di Monza, infatti, Kimi Raikkonen ha conquistato una splendida pole position, mentre il compagno di squadra Sebastian Vettel partirà in seconda posizione.

A seguire le due Mercedes di Hamilton e Bottas. Dunque, il Gran Premio d’Italia si annuncia entusiasmante e spettacolare in chiave Mondiale: c’è da scommettere che Seb farà il possibile e l’impossibile per portare a casa la vittoria.

