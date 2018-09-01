F1, Monza si tinge di rosso: la prima fila è targata Ferrari

Giocare in casa fa bene alla Ferrari. Sul circuito di Monza, infatti, Kimi Raikkonen ha conquistato una splendida pole position, mentre il compagno di squadra Sebastian Vettel partirà in seconda posizione.

A seguire le due Mercedes di Hamilton e Bottas. Dunque, il Gran Premio d’Italia si annuncia entusiasmante e spettacolare in chiave Mondiale: c’è da scommettere che Seb farà il possibile e l’impossibile per portare a casa la vittoria.

VETTEL: “Unbelievable to see the amount of support around the track. Kimi was a little bit too fast in the end. My lap wasn’t very good. Great to have both cars on the front row” #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/GzxI6RWxhJ

— Formula 1 (@F1) 1 settembre 2018