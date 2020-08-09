Juve, senti Ronaldo: “E’ tempo di riflessioni, i tifosi ci chiedono di più”

“E’ tempo di riflessione, di analizzare gli alti e bassi perché il pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare. E un club enorme come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo”. Lo ha scritto Cristiano Ronaldo, sul suo profilo Instagram analizzando in tal modo gli alti (scudetto) e i bassi (eliminazione dalla Champions) dell’ultima stagione bianconera.

“Vincere la serie A in un anno così difficile è qualcosa di cui siamo orgogliosi, i 37 gol con la Juve e gli 11 con la Nazionale mi fanno affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a migliorare ma i tifosi ci chiedono di più: noi dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle più alte aspettative” conclude CR7.

Ha affidato a Twitter, invece, il suo messaggio, Leonardo Bonucci, all’indomani dell’esonero di Maurizio Sarri, sostituito da Andrea Pirlo. “Sin dall’inizio – ha scritto – c’è stato un rapporto schietto e sincero”.

“Abbiamo condiviso gioie e sofferenze di un anno unico nel suo genere. Grazie e buona fortuna Mister, per tutto” ha concluso il difensore bianconero.