Juve, senti Ronaldo: “E’ tempo di riflessioni, i tifosi ci chiedono di più”

“E’ tempo di riflessione, di analizzare gli alti e bassi perché il pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare. E un club enorme come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo”. Lo ha scritto Cristiano Ronaldo, sul suo profilo Instagram analizzando in tal modo gli alti (scudetto) e i bassi (eliminazione dalla Champions) dell’ultima stagione bianconera.
I TIFOSI CI CHIEDONO DI PIU’
“Vincere la serie A in un anno così difficile è qualcosa di cui siamo orgogliosi, i 37 gol con la Juve e gli 11 con la Nazionale mi fanno affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a migliorare ma i tifosi ci chiedono di più: noi dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle più alte aspettative” conclude CR7.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼
RAPPORTO SCHIETTO E SINCERO
Ha affidato a Twitter, invece, il suo messaggio, Leonardo Bonucci, all’indomani dell’esonero di Maurizio Sarri, sostituito da Andrea Pirlo. “Sin dall’inizio – ha scritto – c’è stato un rapporto schietto e sincero”.
CONDIVISE GIOIE E SOFFERENZE
“Abbiamo condiviso gioie e sofferenze di un anno unico nel suo genere. Grazie e buona fortuna Mister, per tutto” ha concluso il difensore bianconero.
