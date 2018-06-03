MotoGp, gioia Lorenzo al Mugello. Dovizioso secondo, Rossi terzo [VIDEO]

Lo spagnolo conquista il primo successo da quando è in sella alla Ducati. Giornata da dimenticare per Marquez: sedicesimo

Il Gran Premio d’Italia porta a bene a Jorge Lorenzo, che conquista il primo successo da quando è approdato alla Ducati. Poi podio tutto italiano al Mugello: secondo Andrea Dovizioso, terzo Valentino Rossi che, forse, sperava di chiudere davanti a tutti dopo essere partito in pole.

Bene Iannone (quarto), gara da dimenticare per il leader del mondiale Marc Marquez. Lo spagnolo ha pagato un clamoroso errore in curva al quinto giro ed è arrivato al traguardo in sedicesima posizione.

“Era il mio obiettivo tornare sul podio al Mugello, sono contentissimo” ha dichiarato Valentino Rossi.

Another record for The Doctor 👏 The first rider to 5,000 points in MotoGP. G O A T 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BUWHQDuao5 — Italian GP 🇮🇹🏁 on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) 3 giugno 2018