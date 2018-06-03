MotoGp, gioia Lorenzo al Mugello. Dovizioso secondo, Rossi terzo [VIDEO]

Il Gran Premio d’Italia porta a bene a Jorge Lorenzo, che conquista il primo successo da quando è approdato alla Ducati. Poi podio tutto italiano al Mugello: secondo Andrea Dovizioso, terzo Valentino Rossi che, forse, sperava di chiudere davanti a tutti dopo essere partito in pole.
Bene Iannone (quarto), gara da dimenticare per il leader del mondiale Marc Marquez. Lo spagnolo ha pagato un clamoroso errore in curva al quinto giro ed è arrivato al traguardo in sedicesima posizione.
“Era il mio obiettivo tornare sul podio al Mugello, sono contentissimo” ha dichiarato Valentino Rossi.
RESPECT 🤝
The @DucatiMotor boys go 1-2 in Mugello!#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/9NqBDyuDC6
— MotoGP™🇮🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) 3 giugno 2018
The crowd go wild as @ValeYellow46 takes to the podium 🇮🇹#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/RJy28nRRVX
— MotoGP™🇮🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) 3 giugno 2018
Another record for The Doctor 👏
The first rider to 5,000 points in MotoGP.
G O A T 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BUWHQDuao5
— Italian GP 🇮🇹🏁 on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) 3 giugno 2018
HOW MANY?! 🤯@ValeYellow46 has become the first rider to reach 5000 points in the premier class with 5005!#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/gGIBRcPgzN
— MotoGP™🇮🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) 3 giugno 2018