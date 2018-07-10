Ronaldo alla Juve, social impazziti. Del Piero: “La scelta migliore”. Khedira: “Benvenuto a Torino”

Sì, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Juventus è il colpo del secolo. Sono letteralmente impazziti i social: si parla solo del clamoroso affare messo a segno dalla Vecchia Signora. Khedira, che ha già giocato con il fuoriclasse lusitano al Real Madrid, lo attende a braccia aperte: “Benvenuto a Torino”.
Per Alessandro Del Piero è “la scelta migliore”. E mentre Sergio Ramos saluta CR7, Dybala posta una foto con il portoghese dandogli il benvenuto.
La scelta migliore. Benvenuto #CR7 #ADP10@juventusfc @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/DWj6UCGHVs
— Alessandro Del Piero 🄰🄳🄿⑩ (@delpieroale) 10 luglio 2018
.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we’ve won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we’ll remember you always. It’s been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 10 luglio 2018
Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano 🏴🏳 We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! 💪🏽 #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg
— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) 10 luglio 2018
Bienvenido @Cristiano ! Benvenuto! Bem-vindo!#CristianoRonaldo #cr7 #juventus #cr7juve #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/8MNcNrC8aW
— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) 10 luglio 2018
Peccato @juventusfc anche noi eravamo in trattativa per @Cristiano!!! 😏😂
Benvenuto in @SerieA_TIM !!! #CR7AllaJuventus
— Frosinone Calcio (@Frosinone1928) 10 luglio 2018
First Me now @Cristiano ❗️❗️ @SerieA_TIM is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 😂😂😂
— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 10 luglio 2018
The King of Rome and the GOAT 👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/Jav7OLjHaR
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 10 luglio 2018
Quando anche tu a nonna aspetta l’arrivo di #CR7allaJuve 😂 pic.twitter.com/fKMfkW6p1P
— Gli Autogol (@GliAutogol) 10 luglio 2018