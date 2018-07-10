IL COLPO DEL SECOLO

Ronaldo alla Juve, social impazziti. Del Piero: “La scelta migliore”. Khedira: “Benvenuto a Torino”

In tutto il mondo si parla del clamoroso colpo messo a segno della Vecchia Signora

Sì, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Juventus è il colpo del secolo. Sono letteralmente impazziti i social: si parla solo del clamoroso affare messo a segno dalla Vecchia Signora. Khedira, che ha già giocato con il fuoriclasse lusitano al Real Madrid, lo attende a braccia aperte: “Benvenuto a Torino”.

Per Alessandro Del Piero è “la scelta migliore”. E mentre Sergio Ramos saluta CR7, Dybala posta una foto con il portoghese dandogli il benvenuto.

CONDIVIDI
TI POTREBBE INTERESSARE ANCHE

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

loop-single